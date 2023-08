CS-Übernahme: Kartellwächter schauen genau hin

(FILES) This photograph taken on March 24, 2023 in Geneva, shows a sign of Credit Suisse bank. The Singapore International Commercial Court has ordered Credit Suisse to pay $926 million to the former Georgian Prime Minister for failing to protect his assets, another setback for the bankrupt bank recently acquired by UBS. Credit Suisse said in a statement to appeal the judgment. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Bild: FABRICE COFFRINI (AFP)