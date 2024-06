In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. Putin enjoyed a red carpet welcome, a military ceremony and an embrace from North Korea's Kim Jong Un during a state visit to Pyongyang where they both pledged to forge closer ties. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP) / -- Editor's note : this image is distributed by the Russian state owned agency Sputnik --

Bild: VLADIMIR SMIRNOV (APA/AFP/POOL/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV)