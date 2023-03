Analyse: Russland droht im Donbass ein Pyrrhussieg

(FILES) This file video grab taken from a shooting by AFPTV shows an aerial view of destructions during fightings in the city of Bakhmut on February 27, 2023. - The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner said on March 3, 2023 his fighters had "practically encircled" Bakhmut, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been trying to seize for months. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)

Bild: - (AFPTV)