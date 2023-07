Wimbledon im Live-Ticker: Thiem gewinnt Satz eins gegen Tsitsipas

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Bild: SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)