Mbappé und Neymar nach WM im PSG-Training zurück

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) and French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) take part in a training session at the club's "Camp des Loges" training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on December 27, 2022 on the eve of the French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)