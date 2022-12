Ukrainischer Präsident appelliert an Eigeninteresse der Amerikaner

TOPSHOT - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) during his address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Bild: MANDEL NGAN (AFP)