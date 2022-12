Nur Kroatien durfte jubeln

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (L) speaks with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner prior to a Justice and Home Affairs Council on Schengen area, asylum and migration at the EU headquarters in Brussel on December 8, 2022. - Bulgaria and Romania fear further disappointment when EU ministers meet on December 8, 2022 to review their elusive decade-plus long bid to join Europe's passport-free Schengen travel region. Croatia is expected to get a green light. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Bild: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (AFP)