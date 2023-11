Israel greift Krankenwagen in Gaza an: Terroristen getötet

Palestinian stand on the rubble of a collapsed building looking for victims and survivors following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 4 , 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)

Bild: MAHMUD HAMS (APA/AFP/MAHMUD HAMS)