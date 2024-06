Ende der Zweckallianz: Netanjahu löst das israelische Kriegskabinett auf

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre, in Ramat Gan on June 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel said its forces rescued four hostages alive from a Gaza refugee camp on June 8 as it intensified an assault despite scrutiny over a deadly strike on a UN-run school there. The four had been kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the October 7 attacks that sparked the war, the army said. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / POOL / AFP)

Bild: JACK GUEZ (POOL)