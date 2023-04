Kriegsverbrecher-Prozess: Kosovos Ex-Staatschef plädiert auf nicht schuldig

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci sits in court as he appears on charges of war crimes before the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague on April 3, 2023. - Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci goes on trial at a Hague war crimes tribunal on April 3, accused of a bloody campaign of murder and torture in the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia. The one-time guerrilla hero, who denies the charges, allegedly targeted perceived enemies of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), including Serbs and Roma, as the rebels sought to seize power. (Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

