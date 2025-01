Flughafen in Südkorea nach tödlichem Unglück durchsucht

TOPSHOT - Relatives of passengers of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft react near a make-shift shelter at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it crashed on arrival on December 29, killing everyone aboard -- save two flight attendants pulled from the twisted wreckage of the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

Bild: JUNG YEON-JE (APA/AFP/JUNG YEON-JE)