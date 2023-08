Erneut mutmaßliche Gruppenvergewaltigung auf Mallorca

Tourists sunbathe at Magaluf Beach in Calvia, on the Balearic Island of Mallorca, on June 28, 2021. - British holidaymakers heading to the Balearic Islands will need to show a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination due to a rise in UK Covid infections, Spain said, reversing a free-entry policy. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

