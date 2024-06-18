Zum Jubiläum des Musikfestivals plant Steyr einen Rocky Horror-Weltrekordversuch
STEYR. Flash-Mob beim Stadtfest am 29. Juni: Mehr als 8239 Steyrer sollen zum "Time Warp" das Tanzbein schwingen. Die "Rocky Horror Show" im Stadtgraben ist beinahe ausverkauft, nun gibt es Zusatztermine.
Diese Textzeilen sind seit 50 Jahren Kult: "It’s just a jump to the left and then a step to the right, with your hands on your hips and bring your knees in tight!" Der "Time Warp"-Tanz des Musicals "The Rocky Horror Show" begeisterte Generationen.