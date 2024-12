Syrischer Arzt: "Man kann die Assads mit Hitler vergleichen"

TOPSHOT - People wave independence-era Syrian flags as they gather at Saadallah al-Jabiri Square after the Friday noon prayer in Aleppo on December 13, 2024, to celebrate the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad and the end of five decades of Baathist rule in the country. More than half a century of brutal rule by the Assad clan came to a sudden end on December 8, after a lightning rebel offensive swept across the country and took the capital. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Bild: OZAN KOSE (AFP)