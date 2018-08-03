Archiv | ePaper | Digital
 |  A A A
Freitag, 3. August 2018, 12:26 Uhr

Linz: 30°C Ort wählen »
 
Freitag, 3. August 2018, 12:26 Uhr mehr Wetter »
Startseite  > Weltspiegel

Bauer verzweifelt: Hobby-Fotografen zerstörten Sonnenblumenfeld

Der kanadische Bauer Brad Bogle ist verzweifelt: "Wir wollten nur ein paar Dollar dazuverdienen", sagte der 36-Jährige. Der Plan, sein Sonnenblumenfeld als Instagram-Fotomotiv anzubieten, ging nach hinten los.

Dieses Feld lockte tausende Hobby-Fotografen an. Bild: Bogle Seeds

Die Familie hatte auf dem Areal "Bogle Seeds" 300 Parkplätze zur Verfügung gestellt, gekommen sind 7000 Autos. Bogle sprach von einer "Zombie-Apokalypse". Die Hobby-Fotografen verstopften nicht nur den Highway, sie zertrampelten auch das Sonnenblumenfeld. Kanadische Medien berichten, dass manche auf das Feld gestürmt seien ohne die Parkgebühr in Höhe von umgerechnet fünf Euro zu zahlen.

Um das Verkehrschaos in den Griff zu bekommen, befohl die Polizei, die Farm für Besucher zu schließen.

Unvorbereitet war Brad Bogle nicht: Neben den zusätzlichen Parkplätzen hatte er acht Mitarbeiter eingestellt, um den Andrang zu bewerkstelligen. Das Werbepotential von Instagram war dem Bauern aber offenbar nicht bewusst.

Hier eine kleine Auswahl der Instagram-Fotos:

 

let's all be these ladies who brought suitcases to play dressup in a field ///

Ein Beitrag geteilt von LULURAY PHOTOGRAPHY (@lulurayphotos) am

 

Bogle Seeds ????? • ?: @barbarahuuu

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Information Planet Canada ?? (@ip_canada) am

 

cr: @z_xyadam

Ein von @ katttie.c geteilter Beitrag am

Kommentare anzeigen »
« zurück zu Weltspiegel
Artikel nachrichten.at 03. August 2018 - 11:40 Uhr
Mehr Weltspiegel

Drogenkartell setzt Kopfgeld auf Hündin aus

BOGOTA. Ihre feine Nase hat die Polizeihündin Sombra in Gefahr gebracht.

2017 drittwärmstes Jahr seit Messbeginn

WASHINGTON. Höchstwerte von Konzentrationen an Treibhausgasen wie CO2 und Methan.

Buddhistischer Abt soll Nonnen zu Sex gezwungen haben

PEKING. Einer der bekanntesten Mönche Chinas wird beschuldigt, Nonnen zu sexuellen Handlungen gezwungen zu ...

Ein Jahr nach Anschlägen in Barcelona: Drahtzieher identifiziert

MADRID/BARCELONA. Ein Jahr nach den tödlichen Anschlägen in Katalonien haben die Behörden laut einem ...

Zwölfjähriger beginnt mit Physik-Studium

MEXIKO-STADT. Carlos interessiert sich für Videospiele - und Mitochondrien.
Meistgelesen   mehr »
  1. 18-jähriger Mühlviertler in US-Haft misshandelt?
  2. "Diese höllischen Schmerzen wünsche ich niemandem"
  3. Verletzter Mountainbiker blitzte mit Klage gegen Waldbesitzer ab
  4. Junge Frau auf Bahnhof attackiert: Polizei nahm Verdächtigen fest
  5. Schwere Lungenerkrankung: Niki Lauda musste operiert werden
  6. 19-Jähriger rauchte in Vöcklabruck "Kräutermischung" - und starb
  7. Zwei Großbrände in einer Nacht hielten Einsatzkräfte in Atem
  8. Erhitzte Gemüter am Feuerkogel: Hüttenwirt kritisiert Skiklub-Baustelle
  9. Überstunden nicht bezahlt - "Arbeiter hat geschlafen"
  10. Gewitter-Mythen: Was stimmt wirklich?
  11. Mit der Bildungsdirektion wird auch die Schul-Organisation neu aufgestellt
  12. Lady Gaga trauert um ihren Freund "Zombie Boy"
  13. Warnung vor Zerkarien im Traunsee
  14. "Goodbye Schweden": Prinzessin Madeleine wandert mit Familie aus
  15. Buddhistischer Abt soll Nonnen zu Sex gezwungen haben
  16. Befragung zur Abschaffung der Sommerzeit stößt auf großes Interesse
  17. Aus dem Leben der Linzer Stadtbauern
  18. 2:1: Der LASK stillte auch in Lillestrøm den Erfolgshunger
  19. Dramatisches Niedrigwasser in Bayern: In Österreich fahren Frachter halbleer
  20. Bauer verzweifelt: Hobby-Fotografen zerstörten Sonnenblumenfeld
Weitere Meldungen
OÖNachrichten auf Facebook OÖNachrichten auf Twitter OÖNachrichten auf Google+ OÖNachrichten RSS