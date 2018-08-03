Bauer verzweifelt: Hobby-Fotografen zerstörten Sonnenblumenfeld

Die Familie hatte auf dem Areal "Bogle Seeds" 300 Parkplätze zur Verfügung gestellt, gekommen sind 7000 Autos. Bogle sprach von einer "Zombie-Apokalypse". Die Hobby-Fotografen verstopften nicht nur den Highway, sie zertrampelten auch das Sonnenblumenfeld. Kanadische Medien berichten, dass manche auf das Feld gestürmt seien ohne die Parkgebühr in Höhe von umgerechnet fünf Euro zu zahlen.
Um das Verkehrschaos in den Griff zu bekommen, befohl die Polizei, die Farm für Besucher zu schließen.
Unvorbereitet war Brad Bogle nicht: Neben den zusätzlichen Parkplätzen hatte er acht Mitarbeiter eingestellt, um den Andrang zu bewerkstelligen. Das Werbepotential von Instagram war dem Bauern aber offenbar nicht bewusst.
Hier eine kleine Auswahl der Instagram-Fotos:
Hello August and sunshine ? * The last trip with my mom was the sunflower field. So sad that a few days later the police had to shut down the farm from the public due to mass civilian chaos. But we are so glad to see beautiful sunflowers and spend time with family there? * * ???????????3??????????????????(*^^*) * ??????????????????????!! * ??????????????????????????????????????????????????…????????????????????????????…(?)??????????????????! * ???????????????????? * * (2018.08.01)#2monthsold #bogleseeds#sunflower#sunflowerfield
What is the spiritual meaning of a sunflower? Gifts of radiant warmth, sunflowers are the happiest of flowers, and their meanings include loyalty and longevity. They are unique in their ability to provide energy in the form of nourishment and vibrance, an attribute which mirrors the sun and the energy provided by its heat and light.” #sunflower #sunflowerfarm #ontario #ontariolocal #dailyphoto #insta #instagood #instadaily #travelgram #travelblogger #flowers #travelgram #igs