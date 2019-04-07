95.000 Kilometer, 267 Euro: Mit dem E-Auto um die Welt

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I MADE IT!!! What an incredible day! We started with an Electric Parade driving from the North of Sydney to the @rbgsydney! I expected a few cars to join but there were at least 40, maybe even more! Thanks everyone who attended the parade! At 3pm I arrived at the Botanic Garden and there were a lot of people waiting for me and even two helicopters from news channels who were doing a live broadcast of the arrival, pretty insane! So glad I made it. It took some effort but overall I had a pretty easy trip, made possible by hundreds of people who signed up on my website, offered help on the way or people online who reached out to help. People are congratulating me as I have show the possibilities of electric cars but I am more happy with all the help I received from people during my journey. Wow what a trip! Big thanks to @bundles_official for supporting me the Blue Bandit and letting me drive it all the way to Sydney. Also thanks to SSE Australia for supporting the event and the Royal Botanic Garden for hosting me at the most beautiful spot in the world! Wowowwow. I’m going to party now and full with adrenaline! #PlugMeIn #Finish #wow #Amazing #nowords #hashtag