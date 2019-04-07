Archiv | ePaper | Digital
Sonntag, 7. April 2019, 18:03 Uhr

95.000 Kilometer, 267 Euro: Mit dem E-Auto um die Welt

SYDNEY. In mehr als drei Jahren von den Niederlanden nach Australien: Der Niederländer Wiebe Wakker hat nach eigenen Angaben die längste Reise mit einem Elektroauto um die Welt absolviert.

Wakker, der ein Zeichen für Elektromobilität angesichts des Klimawandels setzen wollte, traf am Sonntag nach 95.000 Kilometern mit einem umgerüsteten Kombi in Sydney ein.

Mit seinem auf den Namen "Der blaue Bandit" getauften Wagen habe er ohne CO2-Emissionen 33 Länder durchfahren, berichtete Wakker stolz. Vor dem Umbau hätte der Wagen dafür tausende Liter Benzin gebraucht; für den Strom während der Reise habe er dagegen nur 267 Euro gezahlt. "Wenn ein Mann mit einem Elektroauto auf die andere Seite der Erde fahren kann, dann sollten E-Autos definitiv auch für den täglichen Gebrauch praktikabel sein", sagte Wakker.

 
 
 
 
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I MADE IT!!! What an incredible day! We started with an Electric Parade driving from the North of Sydney to the @rbgsydney! I expected a few cars to join but there were at least 40, maybe even more! Thanks everyone who attended the parade! At 3pm I arrived at the Botanic Garden and there were a lot of people waiting for me and even two helicopters from news channels who were doing a live broadcast of the arrival, pretty insane! So glad I made it. It took some effort but overall I had a pretty easy trip, made possible by hundreds of people who signed up on my website, offered help on the way or people online who reached out to help. People are congratulating me as I have show the possibilities of electric cars but I am more happy with all the help I received from people during my journey. Wow what a trip! Big thanks to @bundles_official for supporting me the Blue Bandit and letting me drive it all the way to Sydney. Also thanks to SSE Australia for supporting the event and the Royal Botanic Garden for hosting me at the most beautiful spot in the world! Wowowwow. I’m going to party now and full with adrenaline! #PlugMeIn #Finish #wow #Amazing #nowords #hashtag

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Wiebe Wakker / Plug Me In (@plugmeintravel) am

 

Finanziert wurde seine Reise durch Spenden aus aller Welt. Die Unterstützer bestimmten auch die Reiseroute - mit Übernachtungs- und Essenseinladungen auf Wakkers Website. Unter anderem fuhr er durch die Türkei, den Iran, Indien, Myanmar, Malaysia und Indonesien. Nach der Aufladung der Batterie seine Wagens konnte Wakker jeweils 200 Kilometer fahren, bis er wieder eine neue Ladestation anfahren musste.

Artikel nachrichten.at/apa 07. April 2019 - 17:42 Uhr
