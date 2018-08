102-jährige Französin erhielt höchsten Verdienstorden des Landes

Genevieve Callerot, 102, poses in the garden of her farm, on August 25, 2018 in Saint-Aulaye, southwestern France. - On August 24, 2018, at 102 years old Genevieve Callerot was appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour for the acts of bravery she showed near the line of demarcation with her family during the Occupation. It allowed more than 200 people to flee the Nazi tirania during the Second World War. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP) Bild: MEHDI FEDOUACH (AFP)