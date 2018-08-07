Archiv | ePaper | Digital
"Let's Dance"-Jurorin Motsi Mabuse hat ihr Baby bekommen

KÖLN. "Let's Dance"-Jurorin Motsi Mabuse (37) hat am Montag eine kleine Tochter bekommen.

Auf Instagram hat Motsi Mabuse auch ein Foto ihrer Hochzeit gepostet. Bild: Instagram

Mutter und Kind seien wohlauf, sagte ihre Sprecherin Belgin Üngör am Dienstag. Motsi Mabuse und ihr Mann, der Profi-Tänzer Evgenij Voznyuk, freuten sich riesig. Es ist das erste Kind für die deutsch-südafrikanische Tänzerin. 

Im März hatte Motsi Mabuse die Schwangerschaft bestätigt. "Ja, es stimmt. Wir bekommen in diesem Sommer ein Baby! Unser größter Wunsch ist wahr geworden", schrieb sie auf Instagram neben einem Foto mit Babybauch.

 

Yes it’s true we are having a baby this summer ! Our biggest wish has come true ! We are going to be parents and looking forward to this with all our hearts !! Everyone is different but for us it was very important to have a little bit time for us ! We are well aware we couldn’t keep this news to ourselves forever but we wanted to as long as possible because so many changes are happening to us mentally ,emotionally and physically!what a feeling it is to know there is another heart beating inside of you ! This is one special journey and it’s been exciting from the beginning til this very second !! Thanks to our family & Friends especially my sisters that have been there for us . Thank you to My Manager & RTL team that really gave us the opportunity to take as much time as we needed but this baby lol is ready ???! This is still a private matter for us but if you Guys would like to be a part of our journey just pray our angel arrives safely to us !My boobs finally have competition!!! Mr& Mrs Voznyuk ? #wearegrateful #babyontheway #loveseesnocolor

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) am

 

Auch in der "Let's Dance"-Show  auf RTL war die Nachricht ein Thema gewesen.

Artikel nachrichten.at/apa 07. August 2018 - 15:12 Uhr
