Blick ins Kastl: Fotos gegen das Vergessen

This photograph taken on August 8, 2023 shows destroyed residential buildings in Izyum, where 47 civilians were killed as a result of aerial shelling on March 9, 2022, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The town in eastern Ukraine, which had some 45,000 residents before the invasion, was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces in September 2022 after being occupied by Russia in the first months of the war. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)

