Cineplexx (07472/67676): Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 19:45. Cash Truck (ab 16): 20:30. Conjuring 3: Im Banne des Teufels (ab 16) 18:30. Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 17:45. Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 16:45. Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 17 20 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:15. Jungle Cruise (ab 12): 17:45 19:45. Old (ab 14): 20:45. Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 17:30 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 18

Kinotreff Leone (0664/5052281): Weissbier im Blut (*): 20

Dieselkino (+437722/81800): Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 19:30. Cash Truck (ab 16): 20:45. Catweazle (ab 6): 16:45. Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang 3D (*): 15:30. Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 15 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 17:45 | 20:30 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:15 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 17:30 | 20 (3D) Old (ab 14): 18:45 | 21 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 16 | 18:15 Peter Hase 2 - Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker (*): 15:45 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6): 16:15 | 18:30 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 15:15 | 17:15

Kino (07942/77711): Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang 3D (*): 18. Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 20:15. Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20. Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 18. Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*):18:15

Stadtkino (0676/88794505): Catweazle (ab 6): 18. Der Spion (*): 20. Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 18. Weissbier im Blut (*): 20.

Kino (07582/62040): Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 17:30. Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 19:45 Uhr. Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 19:30. Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 18.

Lichtspiele (07672/92921): Der Rausch (ab 12): 18:15 Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen (ab 6): 20:30.

Star Movie (03612/23823): Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 19:45 Cash Truck (ab 16) 20:45 Catweazle (ab 6): 15:30 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang 3D (*): 15. Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 15:45 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 17:45 | 19:45 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:45 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 17:00 | 20:15 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 17:30 Peter Hase 2 - Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker (*): 15:30 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6): 17:30 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 16:15 | 18:15

Cineplexx (0732/663030): Black Widow (ab 12): 17:15 Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 20:30 Cash Truck (ab 16): 20:30 Catweazle (ab 6): 17 Conjuring 3: Im Banne des Teufels (ab 16) : 21 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 18:45 Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 17:30 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 17:45 | 19:45 | 20:45 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:15 Godzilla vs. Kong (ab 12): 20 In the Heights (ab 6): 20:30 Jungle Cruise (ab 12): 17:45 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 19:45 Nebenan (ab 12): 19 Old (ab 14): 18:15 | 20:45 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 17:30 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6) 17:15 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 18

City (0732/776081): Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:30 In the Heights (ab 6): 20 (OmU) Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 17:45 Risiken und Nebenwirkungen (ab 6): 18:15

Moviemento (0732/784090): Der Rausch (ab 12): 20 (OmU) Die Trüffeljäger (*) 18:30 (OmU) Fuchs im Bau (*): 17:45 Gaza Mon Amour (ab 12): 20:30 (OmU) Sommer 85 (ab 12): 18 (OmU)

Hollywood Megaplex (07229/6930030): 100% Wolf (*): 15:15 A Quiet Place 2 (ab 16): 19:15 Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 15:30 | 17:15 | 19:45 Black Widow (ab 12): 20 Cash Truck (ab 16): 20:45 Catweazle (ab 6): 15:30 | 17:30Conjuring 3: Im Banne des Teufels (ab 16): 18:30 | 21 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 14 | 16 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang 3D (*): 14:30 | 15:15 Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 14:15 | 16:15 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 14:45 | 16 | 17:45 | 19 | 20 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:15 Godzilla vs. Kong 3D (ab 12): 21 In the Heights (ab 6): 17:30 | 19:30 Jungle Cruise (ab 12): 18:15 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 16:45 Nobody (ab 16): 21:15 Old (ab 14): 18 | 20:30 | 20:45 (OV) Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 14:45 | 17 Peter Hase 2 - Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker (*): 14:30 | 16:45 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6): 15 | 17:15 | 18:45 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 14 | 15:45 | 18

Hollywood Megaplex IMAX (07229/6930030): Jungle Cruise (ab 12): 15 | 17:45 | 20:30

Star Movie Peuerbach (07276/23650): Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 20:30 Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 15:30 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 20 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20:30 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 17:30 | 20:30 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 18 Peter Hase 2 - Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker (*): 16 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 16 | 18

Miniplex (07662/2359): Black Widow (ab 12): 20 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 16 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 20 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 16 | 18 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6): 18

Programmkino (07242/26703): Binti: 17 Der Rausch (ab 12): 21:15 Gaza Mon Amour 21 (OmU) Me, We 18:45 Sommer 85 (ab 12): 19:15 (OmU) Wer wir waren 17

Star Movie Wels (07242/22100): Black Widow 3D (ab 12): 17:15 | 20:30 Cash Truck (ab 16): 21 Catweazle (ab 6): 16 Conjuring 3: Im Banne des Teufels (ab 16) : 21 Der Rausch (ab 12): 18:30 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang 3D (*): 15 Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang (*): 15:30 Die Olchis - Willkommen in Schmuddelfing (*): 16 Fast & Furious 9 (ab 12): 17:15 | 20 Generation Beziehungsunfähig (ab 12): 20 Jungle Cruise 3D (ab 12): 16:45 | 19:30 Jungle Cruise 3D (OV) (ab 12): 19 Old (ab 14): 20:30 Ostwind 5 - Der große Orkan (*): 17:45 Peter Hase 2 - Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker (*):15:30 Space Jam: A New Legacy (ab 6): 16:30 Spirit - Frei und ungezähmt (*): 15 | 17:45 Weissbier im Blut (*): 18:30 (*) Jugendfrei / ohne Gewähr

In eigener Sache: Wegen technischer Gebrechen kam es zu Problemen bei der Übermittlung der Programme. Wir empfehlen zur Sicherheit auf den Kino-Websites die Filmtermine nochmals zu prüfen und ersuchen höflichst um Verständnis.