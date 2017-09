Ryanair strich mehr Flüge als erwartet

Die Preistreiber sind selber schuld:



The Law of Business



(die deutsche Version habe ich grad anderswo gepostet)



"There is hardly anything in the world that someone cannot make a little worse and sell a little cheaper, and the people who consider price alone are that person's lawful prey.



It is unwise to pay too much, but it is also unwise to pay too little.



When you pay too much, you lose a little money, that is all.



When you pay too little, you sometimes lose everything because the thing you bought is incapable of doing the thing you bought it to do.



The common law of business balance prohibits paying a little and getting a lot...



It can't be done.



If you deal with the lowest bidder it is well to add something for the risk you run.



And if you do that you will have enough to pay for something better."



Angeblich By John Ruskin (1819 - 1900)