Premierministerin ist schwanger

"Wir sind beide richtig glücklich", teilte die Vorsitzende der Labour-Party am Freitag in Wellington mit. Ardern, die erst seit Oktober im Amt ist, kündigte an, nach der Geburt sechs Wochen Pause machen. "Ich werde Premierministerin UND Mama sein", schrieb die Politikerin auf Twitter.

We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we’ll join the many parents who wear two hats. I’ll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad. There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) but for now bring on 2018 pic.twitter.com/nowAYOhAbF