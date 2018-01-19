Archiv | ePaper | Digital
Premierministerin ist schwanger

WELLINGTON. Neuseelands Premierministerin Jacinda Ardern ist schwanger. Die 37-Jährige und ihr Lebensgefährte Clarke Gayford erwarten im Juni ihr erstes Kind.

Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern   Bild: (AFP)

"Wir sind beide richtig glücklich", teilte die Vorsitzende der Labour-Party am Freitag in Wellington mit. Ardern, die erst seit Oktober im Amt ist, kündigte an, nach der Geburt sechs Wochen Pause machen. "Ich werde Premierministerin UND Mama sein", schrieb die Politikerin auf Twitter.

Artikel nachrichten.at/apa 19. Januar 2018 - 06:45 Uhr
