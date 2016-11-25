Lindsey Vonn zeigt ihren neuen Freund

Sportlich läuft es für Vonn nach einem Oberarmbruch alles andere als rund, privat dafür umso mehr: Die US-Skiläuferin schwebt mit ihrem neuen Freund, den Ex-Footballer Kenan Smith, auf Wolke sieben. Einen Tag vor dem Thanksgiving-Feiertag zeigt die 32-Jährige erstmals einen Schnappschuss mit ihm auf ihrem Instagram-Account.
"Auch wenn ich verletzt bin, habe ich so vieles, für das ich dankbar sein kann", schreibt die 32-Jährige in dem Posting. "Unglaubliche Freunde, einen großartigen Partner, meine Familie und eine Menge anderer Unterstützer." Damit sind auch die hartnäckigen Liebesgerüchte um Vonn und Formel-1-Pilot Lewis Hamilton vom Tisch.
Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I'm injured, again?, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters. With my Uncle's passing it reminds me even more to appreciate what we have in life because you never know what the future holds. I hope everyone has a wonderful turkey day! With love?, lindsey