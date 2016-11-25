Archiv | ePaper | Digital
 |  A A A
Freitag, 25. November 2016, 11:46 Uhr

Linz: 7°C Ort wählen »
 
Freitag, 25. November 2016, 11:46 Uhr mehr Wetter »
Startseite  > Society & Mode

Lindsey Vonn zeigt ihren neuen Freund

Eineinhalb Jahre nach der Trennung von Golfer Tiger Woods ist US-Skistar Lindsey Vonn frisch verliebt: Auf Instagram zeigt die 32-Jährige ihre neue Liebe.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn   Bild: GEPA

Sportlich läuft es für Vonn nach einem Oberarmbruch alles andere als rund, privat dafür umso mehr: Die US-Skiläuferin schwebt mit ihrem neuen Freund, den Ex-Footballer Kenan Smith, auf Wolke sieben. Einen Tag vor dem Thanksgiving-Feiertag zeigt die 32-Jährige erstmals einen Schnappschuss mit ihm auf ihrem Instagram-Account.

"Auch wenn ich verletzt bin, habe ich so vieles, für das ich dankbar sein kann", schreibt die 32-Jährige in dem Posting. "Unglaubliche Freunde, einen großartigen Partner, meine Familie und eine Menge anderer Unterstützer." Damit sind auch die hartnäckigen Liebesgerüchte um Vonn und Formel-1-Pilot Lewis Hamilton vom Tisch.

 

Kommentare anzeigen »
« zurück zu Society & Mode
Artikel nachrichten.at 25. November 2016 - 09:12 Uhr
Weitere Themen

Tierschützer warnen: Echtfell oft billiger als Kunstpelz

WIEN. "Sehr oft sind Pelzprodukte bereits so extrem billig, dass die Verbraucher automatisch davon ...

Phil Collins’ Oscar-Hit war ein Wiegenlied

Manchmal kann der Eltern-Alltag zu einem Oscar führen: Der britische Sänger Phil Collins (65) erfand ...

Justin Bieber schlug Fan in Barcelona blutig

Popsänger Justin Bieber (22) hat nach Angaben der Polizei in Spanien einem Fan die Lippe blutig geschlagen.

Untersuchung gegen Brad Pitt eingestellt

HOLLYWOOD. Hollywoodstar Brad Pitt muss keine Anklage wegen Kindesmisshandlung fürchten: Die ...

Obama verlieh Freiheitsmedaille zum letzten Mal

WASHINGTON. Vor seinem baldigen Amtsende empfing US-Präsident Barack Obama noch einmal hochkarätige Gäste ...
Meistgelesene Artikel   mehr »
Weitere Meldungen
Bitte Javascript aktivieren!