Hamilton entschuldigte sich für Kommentar über seinen Neffen

LONDON. Ein Formel-1-Weltmeister im Rückwärtsgang: Der britische Rennfahrer Lewis Hamilton (32) hat seine Kritik an einem Weihnachtswunsch seines kleinen Neffen zurückgenommen. Der Bub wollte ein Prinzessinnen-Kostüm.

Formel-1-Star Lewis Hamilton Bild: (AFP)

"Ich dachte mir nichts dabei und wollte niemanden beleidigen. Ich liebe es, dass mein Neffe sich frei ausdrückt, wie wir alle es tun sollten", schrieb Hamilton auf Twitter. Er habe ein betreffendes Video auf Instagram gelöscht.

Darauf hatte der Sportstar seinen Neffen gefragt, warum er sich dieses Kleidungsstück zu Weihnachten gewünscht habe. "Buben tragen kein Prinzessinnen-Kostüm", erklärte der 32-Jährige mit Nachdruck. Dafür erntete er in sozialen Medien viel Kritik.

Hamiltons Entschuldigungs-Tweets:

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26. Dezember 2017

My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26. Dezember 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26. Dezember 2017

Kommentare anzeigen »

Mehr zum Thema