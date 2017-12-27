Archiv | ePaper | Digital
 |  A A A
Mittwoch, 27. Dezember 2017, 20:53 Uhr

Linz: 6°C Ort wählen »
 
Mittwoch, 27. Dezember 2017, 20:53 Uhr mehr Wetter »
Startseite  > Society & Mode

Hamilton entschuldigte sich für Kommentar über seinen Neffen

LONDON. Ein Formel-1-Weltmeister im Rückwärtsgang: Der britische Rennfahrer Lewis Hamilton (32) hat seine Kritik an einem Weihnachtswunsch seines kleinen Neffen zurückgenommen. Der Bub wollte ein Prinzessinnen-Kostüm.

Lewis Hamilton

Formel-1-Star Lewis Hamilton Bild: (AFP)

"Ich dachte mir nichts dabei und wollte niemanden beleidigen. Ich liebe es, dass mein Neffe sich frei ausdrückt, wie wir alle es tun sollten", schrieb Hamilton auf Twitter. Er habe ein betreffendes Video auf Instagram gelöscht.

Darauf hatte der Sportstar seinen Neffen gefragt, warum er sich dieses Kleidungsstück zu Weihnachten gewünscht habe. "Buben tragen kein Prinzessinnen-Kostüm", erklärte der 32-Jährige mit Nachdruck. Dafür erntete er in sozialen Medien viel Kritik.

Hamiltons Entschuldigungs-Tweets:

Kommentare anzeigen »
« zurück zu Society & Mode
Artikel nachrichten.at/apa 27. Dezember 2017 - 13:38 Uhr
Mehr Society & Mode

Felix Neureuther hat geheiratet

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN. Der deutsche Alpin-Ski-Fahrer Felix Neureuther hat seine Freundin Miriam Gössner ...

Rihanna trauert um ihren Cousin

NEW YORK. Popstar Rihanna (29) trauert. Sie hat einen Cousin verloren, der ihr sehr nahe stand: Tavon ...

Prinz Harry: So lief das erste Weihnachten mit Meghan

LONDON. Das erste Weihnachtsfest der britischen Königsfamilie mit Prinz Harrys Verlobter Meghan Markle ...

Kim Kardashian freute sich zu Weihnachten über Aktienpaket

LOS ANGELES. Das wertvollste Weihnachtspackerl für TV-Sternchen Kim Kardashian (37) war heuer wohl ein ...

Mariah Careys Rückkehr an den Times Square

Ihr Pannenauftritt am New Yorker Times Square bei der Silvesterfeier im vergangenen Jahr war ein ...
Meistgelesen   mehr »
  1. Schwanger entlassen, Wohnung weg: Paar bekommt 20.000 Euro
  2. Schnäppchenjäger stürmten Elektromärkte
  3. Wirte wehren sich gegen Oma-Epidemie
  4. Felix Neureuther hat geheiratet
  5. Vierjährige Tochter beim Einparken überfahren
  6. Wels: Lauter Knall, dann brannte ein Mercedes
  7. Endgültiges "Aus" für die Skischaukel
  8. Wildschwein nahm Bad in Swimmingpool
  9. Mercedes von Adolf Hitler wird versteigert
  10. Rätsel um Himmelsphänomen über Österreich
  11. Passagier im falschen Flieger: Flugzeug kehrte nach vier Stunden um
  12. 15-Jähriger verletzte Schwester im Streit um Computer tödlich
  13. Traun: Bewaffneter Überfall auf Wettlokal
  14. 15-Jähriger erstach Mädchen in deutschem Supermarkt
  15. Wirts-Kinder übernehmen jetzt die Küche
  16. Sechsjährige rief mit neuem Handy 19 Mal die Polizei
  17. Drei Tote bei Brand: Kerze oder Kurzschluss als Ursache
  18. Priester erlitt Herzstillstand während Christmette
  19. Linzer Luft ist stärker mit Schadstoffen belastet als berechnet
  20. Brand in Bauernhaus: Auch Zweijähriger tot geborgen
Weitere Meldungen
OÖNachrichten auf Facebook OÖNachrichten auf Twitter OÖNachrichten auf Google+ OÖNachrichten RSS
Bitte Javascript aktivieren!