Chuck Berry wurde ganz "im Stil des Rock'n'Roll" verabschiedet

As I got on a city bus and found a vacant seat,

I thought I saw my future bride

walking up the street.

I shouted to the driver

hey conductor, you

must

slow down. I think I see her.

Please let me off the bus



NADINE - is that you?

Oh, Nadine. Honey, is that you?

Seems like every time I see you

you got something else to do.



I saw her from the corner when she turned and doubled back

and started walkin' toward a coffee colored Cadillac

I was pushin' through the crowd to get to where she's at -

I was campaign shouting like a southern Diplomat.



Downtown

searching for her,

looking all around.

Saw her getting in a yellow cab

heading up town.

I caught a loaded taxi, paid up everybody's tab.

With a twenty dollar bill,

told him 'catch that yellow cab.'



She moves

around

like a wayward summer breeze.

Go, driver, go,

go,

catch her for me, please.

Moving through the traffic like a mounted cavalier.

Leaning out

the taxi window

trying to make her

hear.